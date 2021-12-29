West Bengal: Left Front to agitate over alleged atrocities of police; here's all you need to know

Kolkata: CPI (M) chairman Biman Bose said that on Thursday the Left Front will protest across the state over the alleged atrocities of the city police on the Left Front leaders and cadres.

“The Left Front was holding a peaceful protest in front of the State Election Commission office for holding Howrah civic polls on January 22 but the police suddenly started arresting our leaders without any reason,” said Bose.

It can be noted that the State Election Commission (SEC) office premises turned into a battlefield after police arrested 320 Left Front leaders and cadres including senior leaders like Rabin Deb and Kallol Majumdar.

“There were no women police and the men police arrested the women cadres. The Left Front were holding the agitation in keeping with the pandemic protocols but the way police arrested our workers and kept in a single prison van, there is a chance that the covid active cased would rise,” mentioned the CPI (M) chairperson.

Bose also alleged that the SEC is working at the behest of the Trinamool Congress to mark ‘safe victory’ of the TMC.

“The way the Kolkata civic poll was held it gave a clear picture that the SEC is working at the behest of TMC. Booth rigging and violence were seen in large numbers during the KMC poll. SEC should ensure more security during the upcoming civic polls,” added Bose.

Taking a potshot at the CPI (M) leaders, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that senior CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb was once known as ‘Rigging Deb’.

“The CPI (M) leaders should evaluate the vote they had rigged that also claimed several lives. TMC doesn’t believe in violence but peace,” said Ghosh.

KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim sarcastically urged the Left Front not to hold any agitation as there are chances that they might contract covid virus.

“I being the Mayor of KMC would have to provide them treatment so it is better that they should stay indoors,” slammed Hakim.

However, BJP state president Sukanta Hakim claimed that the TMC is sending their cadres to show people the ‘support base’ of the CPI(M).

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 08:08 PM IST