West Bengal: Left Front demands immediate removal of Visva-Bharati VC for turning varsity into 'saffron hub'

Kolkata: The Left Front on Monday agitated in West Bengal's Shantiniketan, demanding the "immediate removal" of Visva-Bharati university vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. The Left alleged that Chakraborty has been instrumental in saffronising the central varsity.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, CPI (M) spokesperson and senior politburo member Sujan Chakraborty said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government is gradually turning the central varsity, founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, into a saffron hub.

“Vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty is acting like a BJP cadre. The students and professors, who are against the BJP, are often seen to be in house arrests. The BJP is not even respecting Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen. The vice-chancellor should be removed immediately,” mentioned the CPI(M) MLA.

Pratima Das, a student of Arts and Culture, claimed that more than student politics, "BJP politics" is dominating the Visva-Bharati campus.

“Most of the students were under house arrest during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on December 20. In an attempt to prevent students from staging any demonstrations during Shah’s visit at the university, we were not allowed to step out,” mentioned Pratima.

Notably, undergraduate economics students Falguni Pan and Somenath Sow, the latter of who is also an SFI leader, as well as research scholars and All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) leaders Amit Mondal and Beauty Saha were rounded up by police personnel during Shah’s visit at Bolpur.