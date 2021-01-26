West Bengal: Left Front, Congress hit the streets in solidarity with farmers' protests

Kolkata: The Left Front and the Congress took out rallies across the state to show solidarity towards the untoward incident on farmers at the national capital.

New Delhi on Tuesday turned into a battle field with the agitating farmers clashing with the police and unfurling their flag at the Red Fort. The police were seen resorting to lathi charge and firing tear gas to disperse the mob.

Slamming the Delhi police, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the farmers have every right to protest and also alleged that resorting to lathi charge on the farmers clearly indicates that they were working as instructed by the BJP leaders.

“The agriculture bill is devilish. No one is taking any initiative to curb the problem. On Republic Day when the farmers held tractor rallies they were abused and beaten. This clearly shows the vindictiveness of the BJP led central government,” slammed the leader of the opposition.

With anti BJP slogans, the Congress and the Left Front were seen taking out protest rallies not just in the districts but also in Kolkata.

Senior Left Front leader and politburo member Md. Selim claimed that the BJP only understands the language of protest.

Slamming the BJP for not allowing diesel in the tractors of the farmers, Selim said if the farmers don’t produce crops all will starve.

“The fascists BJP doesn’t know what will happen if the farmers start a bigger agitation. People from other countries can come and walk down the streets of Delhi, only the farmers’ cannot. The BJP is just ruining democracy. Both the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are not coming out clearly on the ongoing farmers’ protest at Singhu border,”further added the senior politburo member.

The Left Front workers along with few students and professors of Visva Bharati University took out rallies at Bolpur alleging ‘saffronisation’ of the central varsity founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to social media and slammed the BJP over the alleged collision between the farmers and the police.

Notably, the ruling Trinamool Congress government had called for a special session in the Assembly to discuss the agriculture bill and GST on January 27 -28.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called for an emergency meeting at his residence and ordered for deploying additional paramilitary forces in Delhi to avoid further clashes.