West Bengal: Lawyer moves Calcutta HC, seeks court's intervention to conduct bypolls soon

Kolkata: A day after the state election commissioner held a virtual meeting with ECI, lawyer Ramaprasad Sarkar moved Calcutta High Court seeking court’s intervention over the bypoll issue.

Stating that the Covid situation is on the decline in West Bengal, Ramaprasad requested the High Court to intervene so that the bypoll can take place soon.

It can be recalled that on Wednesday, according to West Bengal state secretariat sources, the chief secretary HK Dwivedi had claimed that the situation is conducive in West Bengal for holding bypolls in the state before the festive season.

“Not just the chief secretary but even the chief electoral officer also gave an affirmation to the claim of the state government and said that the number of Covid cases is less in West Bengal. The ECI had asked the state to be prepared for election,” said Nabanna sources.

The sources also said that there is a possibility that the bypoll can take place before the festive season.

“Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain is likely to visit the state within seven days. ECI is likely to check the number of active Covid cases with the NCMR along with the figures provided by the state,” said the sources.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:41 PM IST