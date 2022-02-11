West Bengal: Kunal Ghosh says CBI and ED should arrest Mukul Roy for involvement in Saradha and Narada scams

Kolkata: After state Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay dismissed Mukul Roy’s case of ‘disqualification’ of MLA post stating that Roy is in BJP, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that CBI and ED should arrest Roy for his involvement in Saradha and Narada scams.

“CBI & ED should arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy in Saradha and Narada case. I have already sent them a letter praying for joint interrogation with him. He is an influential conspirator. He has used different parties only for his personal protection. Mukul Roy should not be spared,” tweeted Ghosh.

Talking to the media, Ghosh said that though he was ‘honest’ he was sent to jail due to Mukul Roy.

“I want joint interrogation with Mukul Roy. He is involved in both Saradha ponzi scam and Narada bribery scam. He had misappropriated several crores of rupees. He is the biggest conspirator and was instrumental behind sending me to jail,” claimed Ghosh.

The TMC spokesperson also claimed that Saradha scam kingpin Sudipto Sen in his confession had mentioned ‘involvement of Roy in the scam’.

“Just to save himself from being arrested Roy had defected to BJP. I had sat for a joint interrogation with former CP Rajiva Kumar. Now I want to sit with Roy. Without any fault of mine I have to visit court almost everyday,” further mentioned Ghosh.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 08:46 PM IST