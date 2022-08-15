West Bengal: Kunal Ghosh passes on TMC's secrets to BJP, claims Saumitra Khan

West Bengal: Kunal Ghosh passes on TMC's secrets to BJP, alleges Saumitra Khan | ANI Photo

Kolkata: BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Monday claimed that TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and gave ‘inside’ news of TMC.

“When Ghosh was in jail even then he used to pass on inside news of TMC to people and even now after meeting Pradhan, Ghosh continues to give the secret news of TMC to BJP,” claimed Khan.

Rubbishing claims of the BJP MP, Ghosh said they are ‘baseless’.

“Saumitra Khan is a circus joker and no one takes his words seriously. Khan had won the Lok Sabha election due to his wife and later he had left her. Khan doesn’t have a base. If he wants to play divide and rule game with me then he can write to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee against me and I will accept what party decides for me,” said Ghosh.

It may be recalled that during Pradhan’s during his recent visit in the state last month, he accidentally met Ghosh while the latter was returning home.

Though BJP has alleged that Ghosh had got into a closed-door meeting of BJP ‘uninvited’ but the latter said BJP’s meeting and his residence were in the same building for which they met ‘accidentally’ and added that after 'courtesy' meeting he had left.