West Bengal: Kolkata to experience shivering cold as mercury to dip below 10 deg C for first time in three years

Kolkata: People of Kolkata shivered on Monday as the mercury suddenly dipped below 11.2 degrees Celsius.

According to weatherman Sujib Kar, it is the first time in the last three years that the temperature is likely to dip below 10 degrees Celsius in Kolkata.

“Mercury is likely to dip further for the next two days. Currently, the minimum temperature is below four degrees from normal. After December 24, the mercury is slightly going to rise and the night temperature will go up a bit. A formation is likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal. During the end of the year, the mercury will again go down,” said Kar.

Notably, on Monday, the maximum temperature was 22.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 11.2 degrees Celsius. Incidentally, both the temperatures are four notches below normal.

The weatherman also added that not just in Kolkata, the cold waves have also hit districts like Krishnanagar, Asansol, Bankura, Purulia.

In North Bengal, the mercury has dipped below five degrees Celsius as Darjeeling recorded 3.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

“The sky will mainly remain clear and dry for the next two days. After 48 hours, the temperature is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius,” further mentioned Kar.

Asansol 9.5 degree Celsius

Balurghat 12.8 degree Celsius

Bankura 8.9 degree Celsius

Siliguri 8.6 degree Celsius

Burdwan 8.6 degree Celsius

Cooch Behar 9.3 degree Celsius

Digha 9.6 degree celsius

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:52 PM IST