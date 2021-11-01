West Bengal: Kolkata airport makes COVID-19 test mandatory for unvaccinated

The Kolkata Airport authoririties on Monday said that all inbound flight passengers to the state shall have to be either fully (doubly) vaccinated or furnish an RT-PCR negative report for a test conducted within 72 hrs of such flight departure.

The airport also added that as per West Bengal Govt directives, thrice a week restrictions on flight travels shall be applicable only for cities of Nagpur, Pune & Ahmedabad. The instructions are effective from today.

The announcement comes two days after the Centre asked West Bengal, Assam state governments to undertake a review of these parameters while stressing on strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In a letter to chief secretaries of Assam and West Bengal on October 26, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Arti Ahuja, highlighted increase in weekly new Covid cases since the past week (October 20-26) and early signs of rise in positivity since the last four weeks till October 25.

#TravelAlert: Passengers to kindly note as per guidelines of State Govt, all inbound flight passengers to West Bengal shall have to be either fully (doubly) vaccinated or furnish an RT-PCR negative report for a test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure. (1/2) — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) November 1, 2021

Notably, during Durga Puja, the city airport saw a sharp rise in passenger count over the last three days as Kolkatans resumed Puja travel after two years. Airline officials had said flights in several domestic tourist sectors were full for the first time since Covid pandemic hit air travel early last year.

Post Durga Puja celebrations, West Bengal has seen a spike in daily COVID-19 cases as the West Bengal had relaxed restrictions in the state for the festivities. Capital city Kolkata, specifically had most of the Covid cases.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh coronavirus cases in West Bengal marginally declined on Sunday with the state recording 914 new infections, 66 less than the previous day's figure, a health department bulletin said.

Of the COVID-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours, Kolkata recorded the highest with 274, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas district with 144, the bulletin said.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 06:26 PM IST