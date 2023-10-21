West Bengal: JP Nadda Visits Kolkata's Durga Puja, Prays For End Of 'Demonic Power'; Watch

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday visited Kolkata and attended several Durga puja pandals including age old Shobhabazar Rajbari Durga Puja.

Addressing the crowd ,Nadda mentioned that he had prayed to Ma Durga to end 'demonic power'.

'Demonic powers need to be wiped off'

"The land of Bengal is really pure and I am blessed to be here during Durga Puja. The demonic forces in favor of corruption, dynasty political and those which are taking the country backward should get wiped off and in actual sense 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,Sabka Viswas' should take places," said Nadda.

Politics seemed to continue even during the festivities as earlier this day, before the visit of the BJP national president at Shobhabazar Rajbari, flexes and banners that were set up in that area, were seen being removed by some unknown people.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh slams TMC

Slamming the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that Nadda is 'son-in-law of Bengal and has every right to visit the state'.

"Such things are only expected from TMC. They (TMC) speaks about something and does something else," said Ghosh.

It is pertinent to mention that ahead of the Lok Sabha scheduled next year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and BJP national president JP Nadda visited West Bengal during Durga Puja.

