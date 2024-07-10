West Bengal: Jayant Singh And His Men Seen Thrashing Girl In Alleged Kangaroo Court, NCW Seeks Report; VIDEO | X

Kolkata: National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday had asked for a detailed report from DGP of West Bengal within 3 days, after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a video where a strongman Jayant Singh and his men who are close with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra was seen beating a woman.

“National Commission for Women has come across a video shared by Ms. Trupti Garg on ‘X’ showing a woman being brutally assaulted by men allegedly from TMC in West Bengal.The Commission strongly condemns this incident and urges a fair, time-bound investigation. The victim should receive free medical treatment. The provisions must be invoked in the FIR, and all accused must be arrested promptly. A detailed action report has been asked by the Chairperson NCW from the DGP of the state within 3 days,” mentioned NCW in X.

The law and order situation in #Bengal has completely broken down. It is claimed that Jayant Singh, close to TMC MLA Madan Mitra, is beating a girl with his gang! What is #MamataBanerjee doing about such recurring incidents?



In the video it was seen that Singh and his men are holding a woman by her hands and legs and hitting her with a stick and she was heard screaming in pain.

Notably, Singh is presently under police custody after he had mob lynched a Sayandip Panja, a college student and his mother last week in Kamarhati North 24 parganas. Four days after the incident Singh had surrendered in front of the police.

Barrackpore police Commissionerate taking to X said, “BKP PC has taken note of an old video now in circulation on social media involving assault on a girl.A suo motu criminal case has been started. All legal actions against persons seen in video(2 among them are already in custody)are being taken.”

Slamming the ruling party, BJP state president and union minister Sukanta Majumdar said, “Absolutely appalled by the emerging video from Taltala Club, Kamarhati, showing Jayanta Singh, a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, brutally attacking a girl. This heinous act under a government that claims to champion women's rights is a disgrace to humanity.”

However, TMC MLA Madan Mitra claimed that Jayant Singh is ‘not’ his close aide. “In this area the goons are run by the promoters. There are clashes between clubs as well. I am myself afraid that one day such goons can shoot me too. I don’t know how to shoot a gun and I also have a life risk. I know him as I went for a programme but he is not a close associate of mine,” stated Mitra.