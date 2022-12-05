West Bengal: Jalpaiguri Police finds bundles of cash in stepney of vehicle, five arrested; picture surfaces

Picture: Tamal Saha, Twitter account

West Bengal: Five people were arrested after a car carrying money was intercepted by the Jalpaiguri police near Banarhat in West Bengal. The vehicle was believed to enroute towards Alipurduar, northern part of Bengal.

Over 94 bundles of cash recovered

Police recovered over 94 bundles of cash which were cleverly stuffed in the Stepney (spare tyre) of the car. The bundles were well packed into polythene bags, hence the denominations of the notes inside are not clear yet. It is believed that the money was being smuggled from Bihar to Bengal.

Multiple attempts of smuggling money

Police sources affirm that the arrested individuals were involved into smuggling money multiple times, although they got caught this time. Police has suspected it to be a larger money mafia nexus as the destination of the seized vehicle is not known yet.

The identities of arrested individuals are not disclosed yet, while further investigation is under way.

More details are awaited.