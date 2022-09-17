West Bengal: Jairam Ramesh says alliance cannot be formed without Congress

CUET 2022: Jairam Ramesh blames 'incompetence' of Modi govt for technical glitches |

Kolkata: At a time when the opposition parties are gearing up for an alliance to fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that opposition unity is ‘impossible’ without the Congress.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Jairam Ramesh said that those interested in allying should understand that without Congress at the fulcrum they cannot make any alliance.

“People should not think that Congress has become weak. In order to gear up against the BJP-led NDA government then they should keep Congress at the fulcrum,” said the veteran Congress leader.

Jairam Ramesh’s comment comes at a time when Trinamool Congress constantly hits out at the Congress for allegedly not fighting the odds of the BJP.

Without taking any name, Jairam Ramesh also hits out at the Trinamool Congress.

“There are several political parties which are formed out of Congress. I wish we had patent rights on the word Congress as they always insist on the word Congress,” further mentioned the Congress leader.

The senior Congress leader also said that soon they will hold a meeting to hold ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Bengal.

Terming Jairam Ramesh’s comment as ‘frustration’, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that ‘Congress is worried about TMC’s rise’.