West Bengal: 'Jai Shri Ram' row intensifies; TMC calls out BJP's 'communal' sloganeering

Kolkata: 'Jai Shri Ram' row intensifies in West Bengal as the BJP leaders pledge to greet the Chief Minister with this slogan every time.

Hindu-Muslim issue is nothing new in West Bengal politics. When on one side the BJP alleges that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee always indulges in appeasement politics, the TMC supremo fights back calling BJP communal.

In a fresh controversy over the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary following this chant.

Countering this, BJP leader and former TMC mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that all those who refuse to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the BJP will send them to Pakistan.

“India is the land of Hindus. We say Jai Hind and Jai Shri Ram, those opposing these chants will be sent to Pakistan,” mentioned the ‘turncoat’ leader.

Echoing the same another ‘turncoat’ to BJP Suvendu Adhikari claims that every Hindu should feel proud while taking the name of Ram and also that the BJP will win over 14 out of 17 seats at Nandigram.

Countering the claims, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee dared BJP and Prime Minister to say Jai Shri Ram instead of Jai Hind while hoisting the flag at Red Fort on Independence Day.

“The BJP is trying to make the Jai Shri Ram government slogan. They should chant the same while unfurling the National flag on Independence Day,” mentioned the TMC MP.

Notably, as many as seven persons were detained near Bhatpara of North 24 parganas area just after the results of parliamentary election in 2019 as few people blocked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s convoy and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

In a video which went viral on social media had shown that on hearing the chant, the TMC supremo had lost her cool and being infuriated Banerjee came out of her car and asked her security officials to note down the name of the people.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that he will chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ every time he meets the Chief Minister.

“It is really astonishing that Mamat Banerjee gets upset on hearing this chant. Not just me but every BJP leader will greet her with Jai Shri Ram wherever she goes,” claimed Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen taking part in a tea party at Governor House with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to observe Republic Day.