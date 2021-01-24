West Bengal: 'Jai Shri Ram' row continues; TMC holds protest rallies against 'insult' to CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: As the dates for the upcoming assembly elections inch ever so closer, West Bengal is seeing new political equations and protests each successive day. A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans being raised, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) held protest rallies across the state.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, former TMC MP Kabir Suman, who was seen protesting in South Kolkata, said that raising political slogans during the chief minister’s speech is a direct ‘insult’ to her.

“To honour one Bengali saint, another Bengali was called. The BJP-RSS is always playing divisive politics. People have the right to say whatever they want. This is a democratic country. People can talk about fascism and everything, but this is still a democratic country. Anyone can say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ but not so to insult someone. I’m Gandhian. This is my satyagraha against what happened yesterday against our chief minister,” mentioned the singer-turned-politician.

Notably, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the CPI(M) leaders had also lent their support to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on this day.

“I can be the leader of the opposition but the chief minister was humiliated intentionally by political slogans during her speech. We condemn the BJP over such activities,” mentioned Adhir.

Tyres were burnt in various districts to mark protests against the incident.

Subhadeep Paul, a TMC cadre of East Burdwan, claimed that the BJP has threatened him for holding a protest against the January 23’s incident.

Meanwhile, pro-tem Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Rameshwar Sharma on Sunday gifted a copy of the epic 'Ramayana' to Mamata Banerjee, appealing her to read it carefully. He sent the copy of Ramayana through courier to the West Bengal chief minister.

Sharma had also claimed that hearing Ram’s name is beneficial for all.

It is pertinent to mention that Mamata Banerjee during the 125th birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose refused to speak at Victoria Memorial as the audience started chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ while Banerjee walked up to the dais.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conducting this programme in Kolkata. But to humiliate an invitee in such a manner is not appropriate,” Banerjee was heard saying, before she walked off stage.