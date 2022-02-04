West Bengal: Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Mamata Banerjee for publicly asking cop about Governor's interference, says 'what a worrisome scenario!'

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee slammed an IPS officer during her administrative meeting, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar claimed that such an act in front of ‘media glare’ will break the ‘backbone’ of the IPS officers.

“It is astonishing to see that such a comment is being made by the Chief Minister against the IPS officers in a public meeting. It is an attack on the backbone of the IPS officers,” said Dhankhar.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an administrative meeting on Thursday slammed East Midnapore SP Amarnath K and asked whether the Governor calls him and instructs him.

“Does Governor call you and instruct you? Do you have any political pressure? You are a state government official and should function accordingly. You have been a good worker for which I have kept you there. I have also got complaints from Haldia. No more complaints should be heard,” Mamata said.

Tagging IAS and IPS association Dhankhar on Friday took to Twitter and said, “What a worrisome scenario! CM Mamata Banerjee in full media glare pulls up Purba Medinipur SP by asking “Did governor call you' is a serious issue needing focussed reflection @IASassociation @IPS_Association. Unfortunate- A spinal blow by CM to Police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice.”

Slamming the Governor, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that the Governor himself doesn’t have a backbone.

“The Governor doesn’t have any backbone for which he unnecessarily attacks the state government and its functioning. If the Governor has the courage then he must publish the video where he is seen threatening the people in Cooch Behar along with the BJP cadres,” said Ray.

It is pertinent to mention that the TMC MPs had walked out from the Parliament on Friday after the Speaker didn’t accept ‘censure motion’ against the Governor in the House.

“Just like the Governor of Tamil Nadu, even our Governor is holding several bills and after the motion was denied in the House all the opposition parties had walked out from the Parliament,” mentioned Ray.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that such an act by both the Chief Minister and the Governor is ‘degrading’ the image of Bengal in the country.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh however stated that the Governor is ‘justified’ in his comments.

“The TMC doesn’t have courage to answer the questions asked by the Governor for which they are maligning him. In Parliament they had walked away as they cannot justify their claims,” added Ghosh.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:23 PM IST