West Bengal is my second home: Governor Bose | ANI

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said that Bengal is his second home and he will learn more about the state’s culture and language.

“I want to explore more about the state and imbibe its culture. Bengal is the soil of a number of luminaries,” said Bose after offering prayers at Dakshineswar temple.

Bose later visited Mother House (House of Mother Teresa). According to sources, Bose will soon tour across the state.

On January 26, on the occasion of Saraswati Puja, Bose had ‘Haate Khori’ (a ritual to learn Bengali alphabet) from three children. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was also present on the occasion at the Governor House gifted two Bengali alphabet books to Bose.

Bose who comes from Kerala had earlier worked in a bank in Kolkata and is fond of the people of West Bengal.

BJP was miffed with Bose’s Haate Khori and said that the Governor ‘should not be controlled by someone else’.

BJP national Vice-President Dilip Ghosh said that the Governor should not take part in such a ‘drama’.

“Such a drama should not add glory to the post he holds. He should not be controlled by someone else,” mentioned Ghosh.

Read Also Maharashtra: BJP to support Congress rebel Satyajit Tambe in Nashik Graduates Constituency poll

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)