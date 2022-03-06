West Bengal: Internet likely to be suspended during 'Madhyamik' examination

Kolkata: A day before the Madhyamik examination is about to start, the state government has floated a notice that in the ‘sensitive’ areas internet services will be suspended in order to avoid ‘malpractices’.

“Areas like Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda and other sensitive areas internet services will be temporarily suspended during the examination hours in order to avoid unfair means during the examinations,” read part of the letter.

It can be noted that after two years due to the pandemic physical board examination of the West Bengal board to be held from Monday abiding to all the pandemic protocols.

Incidentally, a girl of Class 10 in Diamond Harbour was saved by TMC MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday.

After being refused to get the admit card to appear for the board examination, the student tried to commit suicide.

After being informed, Banerjee after speaking with her school authorities managed to get her the admit card following which she can sit for the examination.

According to the student (who didn’t want to be named) said that despite several pleading her headmaster asked her to ‘repeat’ the class.

“I was forced to commit suicide as my headmaster out of any reason had asked me to repeat the class. I didn’t fail nor did I score badly. All of my friends got promoted and without any fault of my own I was denied my admit card. I thank Abhishek Banerjee and now I can sit for my first board examination,” said the student.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 09:23 PM IST