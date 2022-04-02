West Bengal: Injured Kangaroos rescued near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri; probe initiated

One more Kangaroo was rescued by forest officials from Farabari-Nepali busty in Dabgram forest range of Jalpaiguri last night from where two Kangaroos were rescued earlier on April 1st, reported ANI.



Forest officials rescued two Kangaroos near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri. The kangaroos had some serious injuries on their bodies and have been sent to Bengal Safari Park for further treatment. A team has been formed to probe the matter, said S Dutta, RO, Belakoba Forest Range.

We have initiated further investigation for ascertaining the whereabouts of these Kangaroos, by whom and how they were brought into the forest along with finding the cause behind bringing them, added S Dutta, RO, Belakoba Forest Range.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:35 AM IST