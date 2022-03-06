West Bengal: Infighting in BJP remains unabated even after Chintan Baithak

Kolkata: Infighting in BJP once again came to light after BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh without naming anyone claimed that several leaders instead of shouldering their duties blamed others.

It can be noted that according to party sources, several MPs who were present at BJPs ‘Chintan Baithak’ at National Library on Saturday blamed other leaders for not shouldering their responsibilities.

Countering the claim, Ghosh on Sunday said that instead of ‘blaming’ others everyone should work and ‘strengthen’ the party.

“Those who didn’t do anything for the party or even campaigned for the recently concluded civic polls don't have the right to speak about others. Everyone should do their own work and strengthen the party,” said the BJP national vice president.

It can be recalled that party sources quoting BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that during the meeting Locket had claimed that not by work but people had been assigned through ‘quota’ system.

“Several people are taken in the party not by the work done by them but by quota. Replacing old party leaders had proved to be detrimental for the party. Everyone should introspect the work done by them so that the party strengthens. The experience of the old leaders should be put into use,” the source said, quoting Locket.

Replying to this, Ghosh said that ‘everyone’ is trying to show themselves ‘clean’.

Asked to which, Locket on Sunday said that she didn’t ‘hear’ Ghosh saying anything against her and also that whatever was quoted in her name is ‘hyped’ by the media on Saturday.

Meanwhile, political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty claimed that BJP is gradually becoming ‘extinct’ in the state.

“The Trinamool Congress had managed to make BJP a party of outsiders in Bengal. The infighting within the party is adding to the loss of the saffron camp,” said Chakraborty.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:29 PM IST