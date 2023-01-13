West Bengal: Income Tax department seizes ₹ 11 crore from TMC MLA Jakir Hossain

e-Paper Get App
The Income Tax department on Thursday raided the premises of Trinamool Congress legislator and former minister Jakir Hossain in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Delhi and seized at least Rs11 crore, officials said.

Friday, January 13, 2023
According to taxmen, a huge cash has been unearthed and seized from Hossain’s properties in Murshidabad, Kolkata as well as in Delhi and also that the I-T officials are trying to ascertain its source.

According to Hossain, he is a businessman. He had kept the cash to pay labourers and farmers.

“The labourers and the farmers will be deprived of the payment as the cash was kept for their payment. Everyone is aware that I am a businessman as well,” Hossain said.

Trinamool spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh without naming Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the West Bengal Assembly, said, “Things are worsening now. How can someone whose name is in CBI’s chargesheet in the Saradha ponzi scam and Narada bribery case say the central agencies will visit the houses of the TMC leaders and that is eventually becoming true. Isn’t it a ploy?”

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said long back he had written a letter to I-T, complaining about ‘misdeeds’ of the TMC leaders and also that eventually those are being proved.

