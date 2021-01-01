West Bengal: In further jolt to TMC, Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu switches camps, joins BJP

In a further jolt to West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on the party's 23rd 'Foundation Day', party leader Soumendu Adhikari, the brother of rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari, also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, toeing similar political lines and ambitions as his brother.

Soumendu Adhikari, the former chairperson of the Contai Municipality and brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), agencies confirmed on this day.

Soumendu had on Thursday said lotus will bloom in every home, hinting that he would join the saffron party, following in his brother's footsteps.

The Adhikari household has two other members in the TMC camp -- MPs Dibyendu and Sisir.

Soumendu joined the BJP at the saffron party's 'Yogdaan Mela' at the Contai Dormitory ground today, where Suvendu Adhikari was also present.

At the event, Suvendu promised that a new government will be formed, that will "move forward with Narendra Modi's ideology".

"We will win this battle. A new government will be formed that will move forward with Narendra Modi's ideology and promise to make the state 'Sonar Bangla'" said BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.