West Bengal: Imam in Asansol appeals for peace in Northeast Delhi

At a time when Northeast Delhi is burning with more than 22 people dead and over 200 injured, an Imam miles away in Asansol in Burdwan district of West Bengal, has appealed to citizens in the national capital to come forward unitedand work towards peace.

Protests in affected parts of Delhi have broken out in the last few days over the issue of BJP government’s decision to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizenship(NRC) and National Population Register(NPR).

The Imam of Nurani Mosque in Asansol, Maulana Imdadullah Rashidi made an appeal for peace on a day when the Delhi High court has come down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Police establishment considering the situation in riot torn parts of the city.

“I, Imdadullah Rashidi appeal to people of Delhi to come together and live in peace, which will serve as an example of brotherhood and people concerned should ensure such an environment. No solution emerges by fighting, but only by coming together and ensuring love and brotherhood,” appealed the Imam who also said violence is not good for the country.

Watch Video: