West Bengal: 'I dont believe in lollipop in politics,' says BJP MP Arjun Singh as he meets Piyush Goyal over 'jute price capping'

Hours after meeting the Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal and calling the meeting 'fruitful', BJP MP Arjun Singh on Sunday claimed that he cannot wait for long and agitation in favour of the jute mills will take place.

"I will go for agitation as I dont believe in lollipop in politics. Whatever is decided in the meeting will have to be implemented soon or else bigger agitation will be conducted," said Singh.

Singh on last Friday had written a letter to four Chief Ministers including Mamata Banerjee to hold agitation in favour of the jute mills.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that no agitation is 'complete' without Mamata Banerjee and also that only Mamata can benefit people.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that Singh's comment and stand on jute mills has nothing to do with the party.

"Singh's stand on jute mill is his personal stand and there is no infighting or chaos within the party," added Majumdar.

TMC vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar slammed the move claiming that Singh is called by PMO just to ‘retain’ their party members.

“The BJP is being washed away like a pack of cards. They are afraid of Arjun Singh rejoining TMC for which they hurriedly called him for a meeting,” said Majumdar.

It can be noted that on Friday the BJP Barrackpore MP had written a letter to Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Assam Chief Ministers urging them to go for agitation over the jute crisis in the state.

Earlier last week, the BJP MP even claimed that despite several requests to the Union Textile Minister over the jute crisis no action was taken by him.

Singh also claimed that there were a total of 62 jute mills in the state of which only 14 are operational presently.

“The Rs 6,500 per quintal cap fixed by the Jute Commissioner is forcing jute mills to close as they are incurring huge losses. Market prices are around Rs 7,200 a quintal and they are forced to sell at 6,500 a quintal. My stand in favor of jute mills is liked by many leaders from BJP,” claimed the Barrackpore MP.

Singh also said that the saffron camp have become ‘weak’ in the state and also blamed the party for alleged ‘poor’ candidate selection in the Assembly election last year which according to him led to the poll debacle.

Sunday, May 01, 2022