West Bengal: I am ready to play one-on-one, says CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Siliguri

Kicking off the 'Padayatra' rally with thousands of woman against the hike in price of LPG, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that she is read to play one-on-one ahead of the Assembly polls while addressing a gathering in Kolkata. Challenging the BJP, the CM said, "If they (BJP) want to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC".
The TMC founder with sheer confidence said she and her party is ready to play the game one-on-one, so begin the game.
While commenting on the 'Poribartan' rally carried by the BJP in West Bengal, the CM took a jibe at the party and said, "Poribortan (change) will happen in Delhi, not in Bengal." Citing women safety issues she said that women are safe in Bengal unlike UP, Bihar and other states where there is no women security at all.
Before addressing, the CM held a massive 'Padyatra' rally with thousands of women in the wake of rising prices of LPG cylinders.
The CM lead the women's rally in Siliguri along with TMC workers, thousands of women holding slogans and protested the skyrocketing prices of LPG cylinders which is one of the vital basic needs of every household.
Accompanied by thousands of supporters, Banerjee set off on the protest march from Darjeeling More around 2 pm. Many were seen holding red-coloured cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders at the 'yatra', which was led by the TMC supremo, and joined by her ministerial colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya, and party MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.
Claiming that LPG cylinders would soon be beyond the reach of common man, the CM on Saturday said that massive demonstrations should be held to "make our voices heard".
The poll fever in West Bengal is all set as PM Narendra Modi today kicked off his mega rally at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground while Mamata Banejree paraded with the women at Siliguri.
West Bengal will witness Assembly election in eight phases starting from March 27 and polling for the last phase will take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.