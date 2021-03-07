West Bengal: I am ready to play one-on-one, says CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Siliguri

Kicking off the 'Padayatra' rally with thousands of woman against the hike in price of LPG, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that she is read to play one-on-one ahead of the Assembly polls while addressing a gathering in Kolkata. Challenging the BJP, the CM said, "If they (BJP) want to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC".

The TMC founder with sheer confidence said she and her party is ready to play the game one-on-one, so begin the game.

While commenting on the 'Poribartan' rally carried by the BJP in West Bengal, the CM took a jibe at the party and said, "Poribortan (change) will happen in Delhi, not in Bengal." Citing women safety issues she said that women are safe in Bengal unlike UP, Bihar and other states where there is no women security at all.