West Bengal: House in South 24 Parganas demolished due to bomb explosion; 'no political colour in this incident,' says TMC MLA

A house in South 24 Parganas was demolished allegedly due to bomb explosion on Tuesday evening, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MLA Shyamal Mandal said this is the work of some anti-social elements and that there is no political color in this incident.

Speaking to ANI, the Basanti MLA said, "There is no political color in this incident, it is the work of some anti-social elements. After investigating the whole matter will be clear. Orders have been given to arrest whoever is involved in this incident."

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:02 PM IST