West Bengal: Former state minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC, likely to defect to the BJP

Earlier this day, Banerjee went to the assembly to submit his resignation from the MLA post to speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay. He later sent his letter of resignation from the party membership to the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Talking to the media, Banerjee said that he will continue serving the people and also thanked the TMC supremo for making him a part of the cabinet.

“I will be a part of a political party in order to serve people,” mentioned Banerjee hinting towards defection to the saffron camp.

Meanwhile, according to the BJP sources, Banerjee along with former Howrah Municipal Corporation Mayor Rathin Chakraborty will join the saffron camp on January 31 at the rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Howrah.

Notably, citing ‘mental harassment’, Banerjee had on January 22 resigned from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet. The forest ministry is now being looked after by Mamata Banerjee herself.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that it will be a curse for Rajib Banerjee if he defects to the BJP.

“He could have left the party before. Why just before the elections? He is a dedicated worker but it would be a curse for him if he defects to the BJP,” mentioned Hakim.

Slamming the saffron camp, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that if the BJP comes to power, the situation in West Bengal will not change as the BJP is ruining its image by taking ‘scam-tainted’ leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

On the other hand, speculation started as ahead of the Assembly polls, Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayan Kabir also quit from the CP post, citing personal issues.

Gaurav Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police, is to become the P of Chandannagar from February 1.