West Bengal: High Court Orders Deployment Of Central Forces In Sensitive Districts for Upcoming Rural Polls

Calcutta High Court | ANI

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday issued an order for the deployment of central forces in sensitive districts during the upcoming rural polls scheduled on July 8.

Furthermore, the court specified seven districts deemed as sensitive, where the deployment of central forces can be implemented, as stated by the lawyers.

The lawyers stated, "The State Election Commission should request the central government for the deployment of central forces. Immediate deployment of central forces in seven sensitive districts of the state is necessary, as emphasised by the High Court. In areas where there is a shortage of police personnel, central forces can be deployed. It is imperative for both the State and the SEC to requisition central forces for the upcoming poll."

Coincidentally, following the Calcutta High Court's order, State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha is currently conducting a meeting to ensure the proper implementation of the court's directives.

In addition, one of the lawyers highlighted that the court has also instructed the installation of CCTV cameras at the polling booths.

"The High Court has also mandated the installation of CCTV cameras within the polling booths. In cases where camera installation is not feasible, videography should be conducted instead. Furthermore, the court has instructed the State Election Commission (SEC) to refrain from assigning any tasks beyond the permissible limits to contractual workers and civic volunteers," the lawyer said.

The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya at the Calcutta High Court, however, declined to issue directions for extending the nomination filing deadline for candidates, asserting that it falls under the jurisdiction of the State Election Commission (SEC).

Additionally, the court instructed the SEC to guarantee and oversee the conduct of free and fair elections.

Dilip Ghosh, the national vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), commented that that no election in West Bengal is possible without central forces.

Dilip Ghosh added, "The violence that occurred during the 2018 rural polls is widely known. Conducting elections in West Bengal, particularly for municipal and panchayat positions, without the presence of central forces is simply not feasible. Violence has become a common occurrence in these two types of elections."