West Bengal Health Recruitment Board releases applications for driver's post on http://www.wbhrb.in/

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board has invited applications for the post of driver on its website. The application process will commence from February 20 and will conclude on March 4 at 8 pm.

The application form is available on their official website wbhrd.in. The Board has invited applications for a total of 300 posts. The candidates have to appear for a driving test to be eligible for the job. Upon clearing the test, the candidate will be called for an interview. The weightage for the driving test is 85 marks and 15 for the interview.

Requirements:

The applicant should have studied up to class 8 and possess a driving license.

The applicant should also have five years of driving experience and two years of driving heavy vehicle.

The age limit of the applicant is 40 years and the age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020. For SC, ST, the age limit is relaxed up to five years and three years for OBCs.

An application fee of Rs 160 will be levied on the applicants.

The minimum salary is Rs 22,700 which includes HRA, medical allowance and other perks.