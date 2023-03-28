West Bengal: HC orders CBI probe on convoy attack of Union Minister in Bengal

Kolkata: The division bench of Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on Tuesday ordered CBI probe on the convoy attack of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik at Cooch Behar district on February 25.
Following ‘dissatisfaction’ by the steps taken by the state police over this incident, the High Court ordered a central agency probe.
Suvendu Adhikari filed petition
BJP leader and MLA Agnimitra Paul said that the truth should come out at the earliest. “Police had arrested several saffron camp supporters and workers and alleged that our own party workers were behind the attack. We also want to know the truth,” said Agnimitra.
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had filed a petition at the court complaining that the state police instead of taking action against the alleged culprits are arresting BJP workers.
