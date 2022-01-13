e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:09 PM IST

West Bengal: Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails near Domohani; no casualties reported

FPJ Web Desk
A Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed in West Bengal on Thursday, January 1. The incident took place in the evening near Domohani and no casualties have been reported.

Indian Railways issuing a statement on the matter said that 12 coaches have been affected. "DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," it added.

However, a passanger claimed that there are casualties. "Following a sudden jerk several bogies overturned. There are casualties," the passanger was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:09 PM IST
