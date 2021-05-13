West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar visits Cooch Behar, slams TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for failing to curb post-poll violence

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Sitalkuchi area in Cooch Behar and other places that witnessed post-poll violence and slammed the TMC government for the violence.

While visiting the Sitalkuchi area, a woman whose son was killed and house was looted was seen touching Dhankhar’s feet and was weeping for the loss.

Addressing the media, the West Bengal Governor said that due to the violent comments of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, incidents of post poll violence took place.

“Several families are completely looted. At some places things brought for marriages and even shradh are looted by the goons. I am shocked to see the state of the people here,” claimed the West Bengal Governor.

Notably, BJP Cooch Behar MP Nishith Pramanik was also seen accompanying the Governor and several people were seen rushing towards the Governor and the BJP MP to speak about their distress.

Meanwhile, ‘Go back’ slogan and black flag was shown to Dhankhar at Dinhata.

Dhankhar then was seen shouting at the IC of Cooch Behar for not managing the crowd properly.