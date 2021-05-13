West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar visits Cooch Behar, slams TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for failing to curb post-poll violence

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Sitalkuchi area in Cooch Behar and other places that witnessed post-poll violence and slammed the TMC government for the violence.
While visiting the Sitalkuchi area, a woman whose son was killed and house was looted was seen touching Dhankhar’s feet and was weeping for the loss.
Addressing the media, the West Bengal Governor said that due to the violent comments of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, incidents of post poll violence took place.
“Several families are completely looted. At some places things brought for marriages and even shradh are looted by the goons. I am shocked to see the state of the people here,” claimed the West Bengal Governor.
Notably, BJP Cooch Behar MP Nishith Pramanik was also seen accompanying the Governor and several people were seen rushing towards the Governor and the BJP MP to speak about their distress.
Meanwhile, ‘Go back’ slogan and black flag was shown to Dhankhar at Dinhata.
Dhankhar then was seen shouting at the IC of Cooch Behar for not managing the crowd properly.
Addressing the media, Dhankhar said that he was shocked to receive the letter of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where she had stated that without seeking the permission of the state government the Governor cannot go to visit places.
“The TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had completely insulted the Constitution. On one side she is trying to show rules of the Constitution on the other she failed to curb the post-poll violence in West Bengal. Along with Covid, curbing the violence is also our priority,” claimed Dhankhar.
West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the TMC cadres are allegedly taking away the TMC health insurance card, Prime Minister Abash Yojana card and even the money received after cyclone Amphan from the BJP supporters in North Bengal.
TMC MP Saugata Roy stated that if the TMC Supremo permits, then the TMC leaders will complain to President Ram Nath Kovind for suspension of Governor Dhankhar.