West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar summons Assembly session at 2 AM on March 7

Kolkata: Following a typographical error in the letter sent by cabinet to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, he has summoned Assembly past mid-night at 2 am on March 7.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar pointed out that according to a recommendation of the state Cabinet, the meeting time is ‘unusual’.

“Finding the timing of session after midnight somewhat odd, an outreach effort was made by calling Chief Secretary for urgent consultations before noon today. There was usual compliance failure. The issue was determined accepting the Cabinet Decision,” said Dhankhar.

In a separate tweet Dhankhar also mentioned, “Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 7, 2022 at 2.00 A.M.”

However, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the letter of cabinet cannot be published in public and also that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called Dhankhar to inform that there was a ‘typographical error’ in the letter sent by the cabinet.

“The Governor is just insulting his chair and is creating unnecessary hurdles for the state government. The cabinet letter cannot be published in public. It is unethical. CM had called him to inform that it was an error. Governor always tries to politicize everything to make him look like a BJP cadre,” said Ghosh.

Publishing the letter on Twitter, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that ‘State Government’s head is in disorder’.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:26 PM IST