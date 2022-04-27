West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar, Speaker lock horns over oath-taking of Babul Supriyo as MLA

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday refused to sign the paper sent by the Assembly Speaker for the oath-taking of Babul Supriyo as MLA.

According to Assembly sources, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had asked the Speaker to send the files related to the Assembly that he had requested from the Speaker earlier.

“The Governor refused to sign the file related to Babul’s oath and has asked that the Speaker should first send the files that he had asked from him before. The Speaker however said that the Governor has no right to speak about the proceedings of the House,” said the sources.

The sources also confirmed that TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee had sent a second letter to the Governor mentioning the date of the oath-taking ceremony of the new Ballygunge MLA Babul Supriyo.

However, Babul said that though he doesn’t know the reason why the Governor had refused to sign the file, and also that he is ‘sad’ about the incident.

“My father is going abroad for next six months and had the Governor signed the paper then my father would have witnessed the oath-taking,” said the singer-turned-politician.

In September 2019, when Babul the then BJP MP got into a scuffle with the students of Jadavpur University, Governor Dhankhar personally went to rescue Babul from the varsity campus as the students gheraod him and refused to let him leave the campus.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh slammed the Governor claiming that he is working as a BJP ‘cadre’.

“BJP’s security deposit money in Ballygunge Assembly constituency has been forfeited and Babul, former Union Minister, had the courage to resign from his post. Just out of jealousy, the Governor is staging a drama and behaving as a BJP cadre,” mentioned Ghosh.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:31 PM IST