West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Amit Shah; raises concern over law and order situation in the state

While BJP State President Dilip Ghosh called it a routine visit, Dhankhar in his press conference after meeting Shah raised concern over the law and order situation in West Bengal and condemned the state administration including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Dhankhar said, “I do not believe in criticism. I believe in restructuring.”

The Governor chose not to comment on what the discussion was with the Union Home Minister while he is believed to have submitted a report on the law and order situation in the state. “What is happening in West Bengal is contrary to the democracy mentioned in the constitution. I wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that the constitution was being violated in the state. I said that we should handle this situation together. But did not get the answer.” Said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“I demanded the DGP to be held accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state by September 28. But that day I received a letter from the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister spoke on behalf of the DGP! This incident had happened before. Rajiv Kumar was then the Commissioner of Police in Calcutta,” added the Governor who also expressed concern over a terror network operating in West Bengal referring to nine Al Qaeda operatives arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September, six being from Murshidabad district.

Trinamool Congress(TMC) reacting sharply to the Governor’s comments, “The Governor of West Bengal is a loudspeaker of BJP. Did he go to meet the Home Minister or did he go to meet his BJP leaders? He has done it around 99 times, so this must be chapter 100. Once again he went to Delhi with his garbage of lies.

All across Bengal the festive occasion was held peacefully. The joy of the festival was shared by crores of people in Bengal in harmony. He is a disgrace to Raj Bhavan,” said Kalyan Banerjee in his comments.

From Delhi the Governor will head to Darjeeling for a month visit, which comes after Gorkha Janmukti Morcha(GJM) leader Bimal Gurung who was absconding for two years resurfaced saying that he will support TMC and withdraw support too the NDA after 12 years of their association. The TMC is questioning his long visit to the hills too months ahead of the Assembly elections.