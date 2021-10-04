West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar likely to clip Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay's power: All you need to know

Kolkata: Sparking more tension between the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, sources from Governor House said that Dhankhar is likely to clip the power of Speaker in regards to oath-taking of the newly elected MLAs of Bhabanipur, Shamserganj and Jangipur.

According to sources, a couple of days back a letter was sent to the Speaker's office citing section 188 that states that the Governor of the state will make the MLAs take oath.

It is pertinent to mention that section 188 cites that any member of Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council of the states should be taking oath under Governor or anyone appointed by him before taking the chair.

According to sources, if the Governor is firm in his stand then the Speaker might skip the oath-taking ceremony.

“The TMC supremo who had won the Bhabanipur bypoll is likely to take oath in the ongoing week ahead of Durga Puja. The Speaker is likely to skip the ceremony if the Governor is firm on his stand,” said the Assembly sources.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had taken oath as Chief Minister on May 3, has to take oath as a MLA before November 5 to continue in her chair.

Incidentally, in the recently concluded Assembly polls, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram constituency by 1956 votes.

The slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and Governor started since July 2019 after the latter was appointed as the Governor of the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on several occasions written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding removal of Dhankhar for allegedly interfering in the works of state government.

The TMC leaders were always heard alleging that Dhankhar works at the behest of the BJP and not as Governor.

However, the tussle between Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay and Dhankhar started after Dhankhar alleged that Biman had purposely ‘blocked’ his speech during in Assembly.

Countering Dhankhar, Biman was heard saying that the Governor had no right to interfere in Assembly proceedings.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 08:26 PM IST