West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar asks TMC govt to publish white papers on works done in last 10 years

Kolkata: A day after permitting the holding of a business summit in Kolkata, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should publish white papers about the business summit in the last 10 years.

“Call upon @MamataOfficial to come out with a WHITE PAPER #BGBS so that information is available in a transparent and accountable manner. It is our obligation that we subscribe to the sanctity of facts and not dictate actions by mere optics of advertisements and statements,” read Dhankhar’s tweet.

Notably, on Monday after the West Bengal government sought permission from the Governor to hold a business summit in April, the Governor had affirmed the state government’s request.

Slamming Governor, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the Governor is working as ‘BJP cadre’ rather than a Governor.

“On Monday worked as a Governor but just to be in the good books of the BJP central leaders he is now acting as a BJP cadre. All the details of what Bengal did for employment generation in the last 10 years are on record with the Central government and the BJP government had also praised the works of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Dhankhar should check them before commenting,” said Kunal.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the TMC government only gave doles to the public instead of jobs and also that before organizing the business summit the TMC government should publish white papers on works done by them.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 09:44 PM IST