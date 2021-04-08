West Bengal govt urges hospitals to add extra beds amid 'alarming' surge in COVID-19 cases

Kolkata: Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government has asked all offices to work with 50 per cent of the workforce.

“It was decided that 50 per cent of the state government workers will resume working. Later, since the situation improved, gradually 100 per cent attendance was allowed. Now, due to the second surge, we will get back to 50 per cent of the rotational workforce,” claimed a source of the West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna.

Amidst the ongoing Assembly polls in the poll-bound West Bengal, the state administration has overlooked the rise in COVID-19 cases once again. But since the rise is alarming, the West Bengal health department has asked both the state-run and private hospitals to work together and increase beds and treatment system for the infected people.

“The hospitals are asked to increase hospital beds, oxygen availability and home monitoring system within 48 hours as was the case in October. Those who can be treated at home, the doctors should be made available for this system,” read the instruction of the West Bengal Health Department.

The Health Department also stated that they will start 10 special cells with IAS officers in each cell.

According to a notice by the West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna, each cell will individually monitor the ambulance services, hospital infrastructure, Rapid Covid tests, vaccination and medical bulletins.