 West Bengal Govt To Table 'Aparajita Women & Child Bill' In State Assembly On September 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Govt To Table 'Aparajita Women & Child Bill' In State Assembly On September 3

West Bengal Govt To Table 'Aparajita Women & Child Bill' In State Assembly On September 3

The Bill, proposed amid the nationwide protests against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata last month, will be moved on the floor of the Assembly on Tuesday by the state Law Minister, Malaya Ghatak, following which there will be a discussion on the said bill.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | X

Kolkata: The new Bill that seeks capital punishment for convicts in rape and murder cases to be introduced during the two-day special session of the West Bengal Assembly has been named 'Aparajita Women & Child Bill', said sources on Monday.

About The 'Aparajita Women & Child Bill'

The Bill, proposed amid the nationwide protests against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata last month, will be moved on the floor of the Assembly on Tuesday by the state Law Minister, Malaya Ghatak, following which there will be a discussion on the said bill. According to Trinamool Congress sources, there is a high chance that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present in the state Assembly on Tuesday and participate in the debate on the bill. A total of two hours will be allotted for discussions on the proposed bill.

Read Also
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again; Hopes For Response This...
article-image

Last month, while addressing an event marking the foundation day of the Trinamool Congress student wing, CM Mamata Banerjee announced the proposed bill and said it would be passed in a special session of the Assembly.

FPJ Shorts
'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money
'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 10.83 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 12.14 Times
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 10.83 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 12.14 Times

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Seeking Stringent Central Legislation On Incidents Of Rape

She had written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking stringent Central legislation on incidents of rape and meting out exemplary punishment to perpetrators of such crimes.

In her letter, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to initiate a process so that the trial in such cases can be completed within 15 days. However, there have been counter-arguments to such a move on the part of the state government with the opposition parties and legal brains pointing out that there are existing strong legal provisions nationally for dealing with such cases.

Read Also
'Strict Laws Against Rape Already Exist': Centre's Reply To WB CM Mamata Banerjee's Letter To PM...
article-image

Recently the state administration and police have been under scathing attack from different sections of society over the manner of handling the sensitive matter of the rape and murder of the woman doctor, with many accusing that there had been attempts on the part of the state administration to cover up the secrets behind the tragedy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 2, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 2, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

'Giraftar Hue Hain Bhai, Kya Kahenge...': AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Grins Inside Rouse Avenue Court;...

'Giraftar Hue Hain Bhai, Kya Kahenge...': AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Grins Inside Rouse Avenue Court;...

Why Were Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon’s Residence In Vancouver? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Shooter...

Why Were Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon’s Residence In Vancouver? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Shooter...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 2, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 2, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Rajasthan: Ex-RPSC Member Arrested In Police SI Recruitment Paper Leak; Remanded To Custody Until...

Rajasthan: Ex-RPSC Member Arrested In Police SI Recruitment Paper Leak; Remanded To Custody Until...