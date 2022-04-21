West Bengal govt signed 137 MoUs and received proposal of Rs 3.42 lakh cr investment at biz summit: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: On the second day of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that within 48 hours the state government had signed 137 MoUs and also got an investment proposal of Rs 3.42 lakh crore.

Addressing the closing ceremony of BGBS, Mamata said that within 48 hours, the state government had signed a total of 137 MoUs and Letters of Intent (LoI) for the investments.

“We have received an investment proposal of 3,42,375 crore rupees. This business summit would create 40 lakh jobs in the state across different sectors. I’m glad that 4,300 participants from 42 countries have participated in this summit. I believe that trust, technology and teamwork brings one success,” said Mamata. She also added that despite a few hurdles she was keen on holding this summit post-pandemic.

The Chief Minister also said that in the next 10 years Bengal will ‘bloom’ more than any other state.

“The intention and will should be strong in order to prosper. We must establish contact with all countries and should not divide people as we believe in prosperity for all. We have the second-largest coal mine at Deocha Pachami in Birbhum district and soon works will be done to make Andal and Bagdogra airport of international stature,” further mentioned Mamata.

After the business ‘festival’, Mamata also urged every delegation to visit Bengal during Durga Puja.

“We promote home tourism and serve everyone with a smile. During this summit, two committees were set up that were co-chaired by industrialists in the fields of agriculture and allied services, MSME, exports, services sector and tourism. Durga Puja has been given a heritage tag by UNESCO and everyone should witness Durga Puja of Bengal,” added the Chief Minister.

Speaking about the upliftment of the education sector, the Chief Minister said that seven universities of the state had signed 15 MoUs with higher educational institutions of foreign shores in presence of state education minister Bratya Basu.

Taking potshots at the BJP-led Central government, Mamata claimed that her government wants to unite people instead of bulldozing.

“Bengal stands for unity and harmony. Unity is our main strength. We do not want to bulldoze. We do not want to divide but unite the people,” added the Chief Minister.

It can be noted that after violent clashes broke out between two communities in New Delhi’s Jahangirpuri under North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), BJP had used bulldozers as a part of the anti-encroachment drive.

Meanwhile, government officials present in the Business Summit said that the state by 2030 is planning to double exports of agricultural, horticultural and animal-based produce.

According to the officials, there is huge ‘potential’ to double the export and also that the opportunities should be properly ‘channelized’.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:55 PM IST