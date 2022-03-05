West Bengal govt seeks report from DGCA on air turbulence encountered by plane carrying Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The state Home Secretary BP Gopalika on Saturday has written a letter to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seeking a report about the mid-air turbulence faced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday while returning from Varanasi.

According to state secretariat sources, in the letter, Gopalika has inquired about whether prior permission was given to the route through which Mamata was returning.

It can be recalled that on Friday while returning from Varanasi, Mamata’s aircraft caught into mid-air turbulence just before landing in Kolkata when the flight was above 37,000 feet. Though the pilot somehow managed to steer the plane out of the air turbulence and land it safely in Kolkata, the Chief Minister sustanined a back injury.

State education minister Bratya Basu said that it is a matter of concern as it has posed a threat to the chief minister.

“A proper probe should be done. The security of the Chief Minister should also be maintained as the security of the Prime Minister,” said Basu.

It can be recalled that Mamata had faced similar situations in the past during her flight from Patna to Kolkata and from Bagdogra to Kolkata.

According to DGCA sources, they have already started making reports about the air pocket.

It is pertinent to mention that the aircraft in which the Chief Minister was travelling is a double engine French company made where maximum 19 people including two flight attendants can travel. This Dassault Falcon 2000, which is a 10.3-tonne lightweight plane has been taken on lease by the state government.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:15 PM IST