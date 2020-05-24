West Bengal govt claims electricity has been restored in Garia, Bansdroni, Kestopur, Baguihati

West Bengal government on Sunday claimed that the state electricity distribution company has restored electricity in some parts of the state.

According to West Bengal's Home Department, the WBSEDCL has restored power in parts of Garia, Bansdroni, Kestopur, Baguihati, Teghoria, Salt Lake, New Town, Barasat, Tamluk, Egra, Contai, Krishnagar, Santipur, Ranghat, Gayespur and Kalyani.