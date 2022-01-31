West Bengal govt announces more relaxations as COVID-19 cases drop: All you need to know

Kolkata: Amidst a drop in the COVID-19 positivity rate in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday relaxed a few restrictions in the state from February 1 to February 15.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that due to the dip in the positivity rate, it was decided in her cabinet meeting that the night curfew will be from 11 pm to 5 pm than earlier 10 pm.

“Apart from night curfew the local trains and metro services will run with 75 per cent of the capacity. The swimming pools, cinema halls, restaurants and bars will also have 75 per cent people,” said Mamata.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also announced that political and cultural programmes will also be conducted with 75 per cent of the total capacity of the venue and also that the road meetings will be conducted with only 200 people.

In keeping with the dip in the rates in Mumbai and New Delhi, Mamata said that the daily flight services will resume in those two places.

It can be recalled that earlier this month flights from Mumbai and New Delhi will be kept thrice a week.

“From UK we are also resuming the flights but RT-PCR tests are mandatory after reaching Kolkata. In Bengaluru, the cases are rising so there will be strict rules on flights from Bengaluru,” said Mamata also adding that after a review meeting on February 15 she will decide on further changes.

Mamata also added that on February 3 the state government will organize an administrative meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium and on February 16, the state government will hold an industrial meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that after winning back the state for the third time, Mamata has time and again claimed that her next target is to bring industries in the state.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:17 PM IST