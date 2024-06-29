West Bengal: Governor's Office Issues Notification After CM Mamata Banerjee's Criticism Over Delayed Oath Ceremony Of 2 New MLAs

West Bengal Governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose | PTI

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Governor for creating alleged hindrance in the oath taking ceremony of the two new Legislatures, Raj Bhavan on Friday had issued notification stating that both the MLAs were informed about their oath taking ceremony on June 26 at Raj Bhavan premises.

“It is expected of public representatives to uphold the Constitution and refrain from creating erroneous and slanderous impressions that may cast aspersions on the Governor,” read the notification post from the Governor’s office on X.

“On 21.06.2024, the two newly-elected MLAs Smt. Sayantika Banerjee and Shri Reyat Hossain Sarkar were both informed that their making and subscribing Oath or Affirmation will be in Raj Bhavan on 26.06.2024 at 12.30 p.m. In response, on 24.06.2024 Smt. Sayantika Banerjee, vide her communication, while expressing gratitude requested "to reconsider your decision so that I can make and subscribe Oath or Affirmation before the Hon'ble Speaker,” further read the post.

Notably, the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker of others can administer the oath of the Legislators after the Governor appoints the person to do so. But presently the Governor didn’t appoint anyone to administer the oath.

After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, one of the newly elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs Sayantika Banerjee also mentioned that she is having ‘fear’ in visiting Raj Bhavan after alleged news of molestation came from a temporary woman employee of the Governor House against the Governor.

Meanwhile, amid dharna by the two new MLAs, near BR Ambedkar’s statue, West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay had spoken with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over the delay in the oath ceremony of the new legislators.