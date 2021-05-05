West Bengal Governor urges Mamata Banerjee to 'restore rule of law' in state after administering oath

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday urged newly re-appointed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "take all steps to restore rule of law" in the state. The remarks came moments after the TMC chief was sworn in at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of top party leaders and a few other well known personalities.

"I congratulate Mamata Ji on her third term. Our priority is that we must bring an end to this senseless violence that has affected society at large," the Governor was quoted as saying, adding that he was certain Banerjee would take action on an urgent basis.

Mamata for her part had said that her party would tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and the violence with firmness. "For the last three months, the state was under the Election Commission and I did not have much say. There was a lot of inefficiency in the state system during this time. I will set up a new police system today itself and tackle the violence with utmost firmness," she assured after taking oath.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the ceremony, the Governor had taken to Twitter voicing concern over "unabated reports of unprecedented post poll retributive heart rendering violence" in the state. "Such senseless violence shames democracy. Such collapse of law and order will neither be overlooked nor countenanced," he added.