West Bengal: Governor Slams SEC Rajiva Sinha, Says Failed To Perform His Duty

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday came down heavily on West Bengal State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha and claimed that the SEC has ‘failed’ to perform his duties.

“Mr SEC- Bengal expects to do your duty. Have you done your duty? Do you know what your duty is? I appointed you as the SEC but you disappointed people. You have failed in your duty and you have failed Bengal. You have no time to listen to the people. You are knee-deep in sin and no holy water to dip in,” said Bose.

Quoting Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s verse ‘Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high’, Bose said, “I am disillusioned after visiting the fields of violence as now the head is held low and the minds are full of fear. We put up a fence to guard the crops. What do we do when the fence itself eats up the crops? If democracy is dead during these Panchayat elections, who is the killer? The State Election Commissioner should know who the killer is.”

Political Holi with human blood should end

Taking further potshots at the SEC, West Bengal Governor added, “I heard groans of young children whose parents were killed. I saw tears and helplessness of dear mothers and widows. This political Holi with human blood should end.”

Meanwhile, after incidents of fresh violence in Murshidabad, the Governor is scheduled to visit the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad on Friday.

On the other hand, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday said that the central forces will stay deployed in the state for 10 days after the announcement of results of the rural polls on July 11.