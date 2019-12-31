West Bengal Governor posts photo sitting at Curzon's 'iconic table'; 'are you collecting General Dyer memorabilia too' asks Twitter

In recent times, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has had rather strange interactions with many on Twitter. And New Year's Eve was no exception.

After the Governor posted a photo of himself recording a new year message for the people of West Bengal, he was trolled on Twitter.

Why?

Because, as he wrote on Twitter, he was sitting "on the iconic table from which Lord Curzon signed first Partition of Bengal in 1905".

Now, the Partition of Bengal is not a topic that many in the state want to mull fondly over. So, Dhankhar's terming of the table as being "iconic" did not go down very well with the people of Bengal.

Several social media users lambasted the governor, claiming that he glorified Partition in his tweet.

Two eminent authors, who had witnessed and experienced the horrors of Bengal division in 1947, said the word "iconic" was wrongly used by Dhankhar.

Senior TMC leader and state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee termed Tuesday's episode "unfortunate".

"We want to forget the episode of Partition of Bengal. It (Dhankhar's tweet) is unfortunate," he said.

Author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay said the word "iconic" should not have been used in the tweet.

"I think he misunderstood the entire thing. The word 'iconic' should not have been used. The governor has wrongly used the word," he stated.

Echoing his sentiments, litterateur Prafulla Roy said, "Partition was painful. The word wasn't used in the right context."

Dhankhar however was not deterred. He tried to clarify a few hours later with a follow-up tweet where he called himself a "humble servant of the people".