West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar prorogued state Assembly with effect from February 12

Kolkata: Exercising power vested with him under Article 174 of the Constitution, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday prorogued the state Assembly with effect from February 12.

Taking to Twitter, the Governor said, “In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022.”

It can be noted that prorogation means discontinuing a session of the Parliament or Assembly without dissolving it and also that the session of the House will have to be called by the Governor and the session will start by his speech.

State Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay said it is a routine thing and also that the Governor had called it in consultation with the state government.

“There is no difference of opinion with the Governor and the state government on this issue. It is a routine thing and the state government is aware of it,” said Bandhopadhyay.

The Trinamool Congress government was likely to announce the state budget in the first week of March after the completion of the civic polls.

The tussle between the Governor and the state government started ever since the Governor Dhankhar took the post in 2019 and on several occasions Dhankhar was seen maligning the state government. Countering the Governor, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray brought a censure motion under Rule 170, urging President Ram Nath Kovind to remove Dhankhar from Governor’s post.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:45 PM IST