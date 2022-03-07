West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar physically assaulted by TMC leaders, says Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was physically assaulted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on the first day of the budget session of the West Bengal assembly.

"Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was physically assaulted by TMC leaders...what happened inside the House everybody saw it very carefully... we'll meet Governor. He should take appropriate action against it. If necessary will consult with central govt," news agency ANI quoted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader as saying.

Later, the BJP leaders were seen marching towards Raj Bhavan to meet Dhankhar.

This came after high drama was witnessed on the first day of the budget session as Dhankhar was forced to table his inaugural address with BJP MLAs staging a protest in the House over alleged violence in the recently concluded civic elections in the state.

Dhankhar, who arrived at the assembly at 2 PM to deliver the inaugural address, could not do it as BJP legislators carrying posters and photographs of alleged victims of civic poll violence came down to the well to stage a protest.

The Governor was seen pleading with the BJP MLAs to let the proceedings begin but the saffron MLAs remained adamant. They raised 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

As the Governor was about to leave the House, ruling party MLAs including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested him to stay, following which Dhankhar again urged the BJP lawmakers to calm down, but in vain.

TMC members also raised anti-BJP slogans from 2.26 PM onwards.

Irritated over the protest, Dhankhar thrice tried to leave the House but his way was blocked by TMC legislators.

The high drama and disruption of proceedings continued till 3 PM.

Following repeated requests by the treasury bench, Dhankhar tabled his speech and left.

Later, the chief minister said that the BJP's protest was aimed at creating constitutional unrest but it was averted as the Governor accepted her request to table his speech.

"What BJP did today in the assembly is a shame for democracy. It is unprecedented. The saffron party wanted to create a constitutional crisis. We requested the governor to read at least one line from his speech and table it in the House. He kept our request. We are thankful to him," she told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 05:54 PM IST