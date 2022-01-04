West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar once again slams TMC government over GTA issue

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday once again slammed the state government over alleged atrocities in Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA).

Ahead of returning to Kolkata, addressing the media at Bagdogra airport, Dhankhar claimed that there is no ‘clue’ on the thousand of crores of rupees sent by the central government for GTA.

“Development cannot be seen in North Bengal. I am concerned about the poor infrastructure-roads and water supply and the alleged misutilization of thousands of crores of rupees. A probe would hold defrauders’ accountable and political refuge will offer no reprieve,” said Dhankhar.

The Governor further claimed that election is a part of democracy for which election should be held in GTA. The GTA body was formed in 2012. Besides, a CAG audit election is necessary for this body since the formation election was done only once. Free and fair election is compulsory in democracy,” added the Governor.

Taking further potshots at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress government, the Governor said that 2021 has been the worst year for the state due to the ‘miserable’ post-poll violence.

“The state had witnessed several bloodsheds and atrocities as a part of post-poll violence in 2021. Following the violence, I firmly believe that a change has started in the state. Governor post has nothing to do with politics but when the state government doesn’t function properly, the Governor must bring back the government on track,” claimed the Governor also urged the Trinamool Congress government to function properly.

TMC leader Gautam Deb claimed that the Governor is unnecessarily trying to politicize North Bengal. “No matter how much the Governor charges the TMC government, all his claims will be proven wrong as the TMC government has developed the entire state. Just to be in the limelight, the Governor is spreading canards against TMC,” claimed Deb.

It is pertinent to mention that last week, Dhankhar also cried foul against the state government and claimed that there are instances of a ‘mess’ of funds in GTA.

“GTA @MamataOfficial in a mess. No CAG Audit for a decade since inception. No report to Governor #GTA functioning as per Section 55 (10) GTA Act, 2011. Administrator #GTA directed to personally update and make available Reports under Section 55(10) of GTA Act by 30 December 2021,” Dhankhar earlier had mentioned on Twitter.

It can be noted that Section 55(10) states that the GTA report will be placed in the Assembly annually and a copy of which will be sent to the Governor of the state.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:19 PM IST