West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, administration spar

Prema Rajaram

Kolkata

The spat between West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the state administration continues, this time over the board set up by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to headed by mayor Firhad Hakim, whose five-year term comes to an end on May 8. Elections to 100 civic bodies in Bengal were to be held in April and May, which has been put on hold due to the Covid pandemic.

Governor Dhankhar has said he is unaware of the notification by department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs where his name is mentioned and there was no consultation on this subject. The tweet has tagged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. “The notification dated May 6 about Kolkata Municipal Corporation is yet to be made available. From every consideration this should have been sent to Raj Bhavan without delay. This notification is widely in circulated in media,” read the tweet.

The governor in a series of tweets said the state administration is showing defiance to central directives which is unfortunate. “Order in my name-am not aware. No consultation or information. Where are we heading! Defiance to central directives unfortunate. Time for change-as per law for the sake of people.”